My Heart Belongs To Stunning Anantara Chiang Mai Resort

Have you already been on vacation this year? No worries, you don’t have to feel guilty or anything, we were just about to tell you not to unpack yet. Heading out to the blissful Anantara Chiang Mai Resort might be the best idea of the season, with this stunning sanctuary in Northern Thailand capable of making you wish you could stay here indefinitely.

Set along the beautiful shores of Chiang Mai’s Mae Ping River, this spectacular location is one of those places that goes straight to your heart. Only one thing might ruin everything, and that’s the moment you remember you will eventually have to return home and go back to the everyday hassle.

Lounging in the cozy bed for hours and enjoying your morning coffee on a private balcony will get you ready for another unforgettable day in this paradise, while the morning refreshments in the resort’s Lobby Lounge will set the proper mood for the rest of the day.

Showing off a mesmerizing blend between traditional Thai design and a charming colonial-style, the resort welcomes guests amidst lovely indoor and outdoor spaces, with 52 superb guest rooms and 32 luxurious suites featuring fine furnishings and perfectly placed amenities.

Three dining options, a wonderful Bar and Cigar Lounge, the signature Anantara Spa, a cool Fitness Center, and Yoga classes complete the unique offering at the extraordinary Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, although there is plenty to be experienced around the resort as well.