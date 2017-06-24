Mulgari Automotive Adds a Touch of Style to the Mini Cooper S

Aiming to offer new bespoke models, tailored to every customer’s needs and specifications, the UK-based tuning specialist Mulgari Automotive has just announced a new bespoke vehicle ownership program called Signature Vehicles. The refined Mini in front of you is actually the first model from the series and it was interestingly called the Mulgari F56 SV. Available for all current-generation Mini Hatchback models, this program includes numerous upgrades, inside-out, and it can be already ordered from Mulgari Automotive.

As you can see from these photos, the exterior looks way more aggressive right now, thanks to new chromework and a few bespoke color finishes to the mirrors, belt line, brake calipers, and front grille, while a set of 18″ alloys and a lower front splitter and custom exhaust tips complete the awesome look.

Hiding under the hood, the turbocharged 2.0-litre now develops 280 hp and 290 lb-ft of peak torque, following the addition of Mulgari’s own engine management program, a new exhaust and additional engine cooling. To handle all these extra ponies, the chassis has been enhanced as well with a new suspension setup, which drops the Mini closer to take the ground and allows it to take full advantage of its new performance.

On the inside, Mulgari went for a complete refit as well, with the seats, steering wheel and door cards re-trimmed according to the driver’s preferences. Judging by the looks of it, the new Mulgari F56 SV might be just as successful as Project Twelve, Mulgari’s specially prepared version of the McLaren MP4-12.