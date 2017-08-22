MTB fourzero Wheelhouse Yacht Brings Back The Golden Years

With a name that’s a little bit odd, the MTB fourzero Wheelhouse is Breedendam Yachts’ latest attempt at bringing back the golden years of yacht building, into the 21st century. They’ve surely done a great job, as the gorgeous 40-foot yacht before you looks exactly like a glorious vessel coming from the past, with an eye catching wood trim along its sides, complementing a very sporty look, and packing some serious craftsmanship and modern technologies.

Showing off a long, elegant hull and boasting an ultra light aluminum construction, this retro-looking vessel has been also heavily customized to make sure it stands out of any pack. It features a large interior and a small cockpit in the rear, with a diving center, hydraulic ladder, and gangway, and it’s powered by twin Volvo IPS600 engines, which allow it to reach a pretty impressive top speed of 35 knots.

The MTB fourzero Wheelhouse is able to accommodate up to four passengers, who will most likely appreciate its exquisite interiors, dominated by lacquered teak, complemented by stainless-steel accents and white surfaces. The fabrics include soft, stain-resistant materials for the sofas and Alcantara on the walls of the owner’s cabin.

And just so you know this beauty was built with 21st century technology in mind, the team at Breedendam Yachts have employed an integrated CAN bus system for the electronics, entertainment systems, and appliances that can be operated remotely via iPad. The three UHD TVs are also worth mentioning, although I doubt anyone aboard will make use of them that often.