Moving in at Foot’s Cay Would be a Dream Come True

This 20-acre private Bahamian cay, nestled on the blissful Sea of Abaco, is what dreams are made of. Called Foot’s Cay, this private island paradise captures the essence of luxury island living, featuring a charming four-suite main house, with vaulted ceilings, massive doors and limestone floors, and stunning verandas where you could dine, relax, and enjoy the breathtaking surroundings.

With premium appliances, modern luxuries and a beautifully designed interior, this spectacular property looks like it came straight out of a fairy tale, but that’s just part of the package. On site you’ll also find a lovely three-bedroom guest house, showing off a traditional Bahamian style, with cypress interiors and terra-cotta tile floors. Both these houses are perched along the southeast side of the island, allowing the owners and their lucky guests to enjoy cool prevailing breezes all day long.

The eastern end of the island hides a small, secluded beach, while the western part has another pristine beach that’s just perfect to enjoy amazing sunset vistas. Here, another two-bedroom guest cottage will make any and all evenings memorable, thanks to spacious living areas and also a small kitchen.

This luxurious property also comes with a tennis court, that’s complemented by a lovely cabana, overlooking the western beach, and if you’d like to work out and have fun, there’s also modern exercise and stereo equipment on site, with a gourmet kitchen and a cozy bar area that should make anyone feel happy and relaxed.

Additional amenities include a dedicated underground electric and phone service, two large docks on either side of the island, automated stand-by generator, reverse osmosis water system, and many other goodies. Basically, anything you might need and wish for, can be found here. Feel free to imagine exciting ways of spending your free time while at Foot’s Cay, until you can come up with $16 million for this Bahamian paradise.

