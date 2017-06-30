Montage Palmetto Bluff is The Perfect Choice For The Weekend

Nestled on the beautiful banks of South Carolina’s May River, in the charming little town of Bluffton, the superb Montage Palmetto Bluff is probably the perfect place to take a break from it all, relax and enjoy the simple things in life for at least the entire weekend. Forget about the hustle and bustle of the big cities and say hello to a laid-back lifestyle like you never experienced.

With a gorgeous architecture and a rich history, South Carolina’s Lowcountry seems to be a land where time stood still and everyone around likes that.

That’s why Montage Palmetto Bluff is so unique, because it complements its serene surroundings with world-class hospitality, stylish old world accommodations and excellent amenities, like an extraordinary spa or a championship golf course. After enjoying one of the many incredible treatments in a tasteful setting at the spa, we’re sure you will appreciate your trip to South Carolina even more.

And if you’re interested in golf, 18 holes of Jack Nicklaus-signature glory are waiting for you, with a breathtaking scenery acting as the perfect background for an unforgettable day on the greens – the beauty of this place will definitely encourage you to take a walk every day. Tennis, yachting, fishing, history tours, and beach excursions are also part of the long list of activities available on location.

Accommodations are varied, but I would definitely prefer the cozy cottages – you could also go for spacious rooms or suites at the inn, or a special guest house. And if hunger strikes, eight distinctive dining experiences will make sure every culinary whim will be satisfied by using nothing but the finest organic and seasonal ingredients. I’m sold!

More Info / Book Now →