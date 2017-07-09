Miley Cyrus Net Worth

I’m sure we all know Miley Cyrus right now. The American singer, songwriter and actress is one of the most successful pop artists on the scene today, but she’s also one of the most criticized stars considering the controversial ways of expressing herself.

From the cute little Hannah Montana to the wild and crazy pop singer she is today, Miley Cyrus is a good girl gone bad. You can like her or hate her, but you can’t deny all the attention she’s getting or the fact hat her album sales keep on skyrocketing. That’s why she’s one of the richest celebrities around with an astonishing net worth of $245 million.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Miley Ray Cyrus was born Destiny Hope Cyrus on November 23, 1992 in Frankling, Tennessee, daughter of the 90’s country star Billy Ray Cyrus. Her parents gave her the name Destiny Hope in their belief that she will accomplish great things in life. The moniker Smiley – which was later shortened to Miley – also comes from them, because she was often smiling when she was a little kid.

Dreaming to become an actress since she was very little, Miley started taking singing and acting classes, eventually appearing on her father’s television series Doc and then in Tim Burton’s Big Fish in 2003. One year later, due to her singing and acting abilities, she got the lead role in Hannah Montana, despite the fact that she was too young and too small for the role.

That was her breakthrough role, and from then on, her career and fame only rose.

In 2006, Miley released a soundtrack album for Hannah Montana, an album that became very successful. Following that, the next year brought Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus and the concert tour Best of Both Worlds. The tickets for the tour sold out in record time. And shortly after, her career took off.

From Hannah Montana to Pop Star

The year 2008 saw Miley’s second studio album. Titled Breakout, it became a massive hit and sold 371,000 copies in its first week, topping the Billboard 200 pop charts. Her 2009 hit single, Party in the U.S.A., released on the EP The Time of Our Lives, became one of the best-selling singles of all time. Her third Hannah Montana soundtrack also came out in 2009.

One year later, she gave to the public another album, Can’t Be Tamed, which wasn’t very successful due to the controversy around its lyrical content and her live performances. Miley was trying to change her public image, and she was doing it a little bit too extreme, even for some of her biggest fans.

Also in 2010, she released her fourth and final Hannah Montana soundtrack, which was a commercial failure due to the same reasons stated above. But that didn’t stop her.

During the following years, she kept on distancing herself from the image of Hannah Montana. Singles such as We Can’t Stop and Wrecking Ball show her way of doing that and… a little bit more.

Miley Cyrus’s fourth studio album, 2013’s Bangerz had some good sales following her new persona. Her fifth studio album, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz came in 2015 and contains some experimental and psychedelic elements.

If you’re wondering about her future projects, Miley’s next album will come out in October 2017. Until then, check out Malibu, her upcoming album’s lead single which was already released in May.

Film Career and Other Projects

Though she’s got a successful musical career, Miley Cyrus didn’t abandon her dream of becoming an actress. She did that in parallel with singing. So, after her Hannah Montana appearances, in 2008 she was cast in the animated film Bolt, with a voice role.

Following that, in 2009 came Hannah Montana: The Movie and The Last Song in 2010. Other movies she starred in are 2012’s LOL and So Undercover, The Night Before (2015) and the newly released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Besides all her work on the stage and in front of the camera, Miley Cyrus earns a lot from her YouTube VEVO channel and numerous endorsement deals as well. She also has a signature clothing line with Walmart.

Houses and Cars

Given her huge wealth, it is somewhat expected for the singer to own an extravagant property. And she does.

She lives in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, in a spectacular ranch-style mansion for which she paid a cool $5 million. The 6,500 square feet estate boasts a 10-stable barn, a vineyard and wine cellar, the ubiquitous pool and an outdoor fireplace, plus a riding area. What else could she dream of? Liam Hemsworth, of course.

Don’t think that that is her only property. Hey, I’m talking about the house here. She’s got other properties as well, one of which being a cool $2.5 million house in Malibu, California.

When it comes to cars, surprisingly or not, Miley has got herself quite a nice collection. They were seven, until robbers stole one of them, a Maserati Quattroporte. The other ones are an Infiniti G35, a Range Rover Sport, two Mercedes Benz, an ML 450 Hybrid and an SL 500 Convertible, a Porsche Cayenne and a McLaren MP4 12C. Quite impressive for a girl I would say.

Miley Cyrus Net Worth Over Time

In terms of net worth evolution, Miley Cyrus has come a long way from her debut as Disney’s sweetheart Hannah Montana. Today she’s one of the wealthiest and most controversial celebrities around.

Back in the days of Hannah Montana, she was making $15,000 per episode and rounding her earnings with album sales. In 2006 she had a net worth of around $2 million. Her 2007 concert tour Best of Both Worlds made wonders as ticket sales took her net worth to over $50 million.

In 2010, her net worth passed the mark of $100 million. After a fruitful 2014 with $63 million in earnings, and a 2016 with revenues of $15 million from YouTube and $12 million from endorsements alone, her net worth got past the mark of $200 million.

Since you’re probably wondering, the most lucrative part of her career comes from her concert tours, with a total of $200 million in earnings so far.

Her net worth today spins around $245 million, but we’re sure it will continue soaring high over the next few years.