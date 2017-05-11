Mercer Sevilla Offers a Unique Take on Andalusian luxury

Nestled within a restored 19th-century palace, the spectacular Mercer Sevilla offers a minimalist and refined take on Andalusian luxury, that will surely make you fall in love with this place the minute you arrive here. Similar to its sister property in Barcelona, this high-end retreat has managed to improve upon a historic building and transform it into a charming hotel, with elegant interiors and modern amenities.

Located in the Sevilla‘s riverside Arenal district, this hotel is extremely close to some of the most important sights in town, and it’s also surrounded by bars, restaurants and the lovely narrow streets of the old city. Mercer Sevilla still benefits from various 19th-century details, such as the Andalucian white-washed walls and wrought-iron balconies, with a massive lobby and a charming terrace completing a stunning offer.

The acclaimed Spanish architecture studio Cruz y Ortiz imagined this wonderful blend of old and new at Mercer Sevilla, adding bespoke chandeliers, a glamorous curved marble staircase, and modern European furnishings to the picture. With only 12 rooms on offer at this boutique hotel, with high ceilings, modern luxuries and shaded private terraces, you will surely love every minute of your stay here.

The cozy terrace atop Mercer Sevilla will provide you with enjoyable distractions, with an outdoor pool, a bar and a serene view of the beautiful sunsets over Sevilla making your days here even more incredible. If you get hungry, the hotel’s María Luisa restaurant will tease your pallets with amazing dishes, while the FIZZ Cocktail bar might be the best place to relax after a busy day in town.

