Mercedes-Benz SL & SLC Receive Exclusive Designo And RedArt Versions

Ahead of spring and its new beginnings, Mercedes-Benz has just revealed the special SL Designo Edition and the SLC RedArt Edition, two bespoke vehicles meant to charm even more customers with several interesting updates.

The SLC RedArt Edition will be available for the SLC 180, SLC 200, SLC 250d, SLC 300 and SLC 43 AMG models. It’s set to show off eight different exterior options, including Designo Selenite Gray Magno and Designo Iridium Silver Magno. As one would expect, red accents define the RedArt Edition, with the front splitter, side air vents, wheels and rear diffuser showing off said color.

The cabin of the SLC RedArt Edition also includes black leather seats with silver pearl Nappa inserts and red contrast stitching, while the steering wheel includes carbon-embossed leather inserts. Also worth mentioning is that the AMG E-SELECT control lever was finished in fine Nappa leather with an embossed AMG logo.

But the sporty feel of the RedArt Edition is quite different to the luxurious SL Designo Edition, that’s why it’s no surprise this version shows off a Brilliant Blue exterior as standard and rides on 10-spoke AMG alloys, with Designo Edition badges spread across the bodywork. On the inside, this version includes white Nappa leather, white seatbelts and a black and white leather steering wheel.

There’s also a wide array of features to be enjoyed as well, such as the Active Multicontour Seat Package, the Driving Assistance Package with Steering Pilot, as well as Active Lane Keeping Assist. Oh, and let’s not forget – only the SL 400 and SL 500 models may benefit from the exclusive SL Designo Edition offering.

