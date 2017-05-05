Memmo Principe Real Will Definitely Make Your Day Better

Lisbon’s trendy Príncipe Real neighborhood is a lively district where outstanding shopping, vibrant nightlife and charming architecture come together in the most beautiful way possible. But this is also the place where you can find the high-end Memmo Príncipe Real, a gorgeous hotel that’s just waiting to be discovered.

You see, this stunning retreat is extremely close to all the action in Principe Real or Lisbon’s iconic Bairro Alto, but it’s also hidden at the end of a small tunnel, off a narrow street, so.. privacy is at its best here.

That’s why Memmo Principe Real might be the perfect place to relax after a busy day in Lisbon, with just 41 superb guest accommodations on offer, all of them featuring a charming design, Hermés bath amenities and mesmerizing city views. The hotel’s signature Colonial Cocktail will be also waiting for you in your room, but that’s just part of the story.

Once you go to Memmo Príncipe Real’s lovely terrace and find the swimming pool or the outdoor seating areas in front of Café Colonial, your life will be instantly more enjoyable. Chef Vasco Lello will gladly prepare local and traditional Portuguese dishes for you, teasing your pallets and allowing you to finish everything off with smooth drinks or a cool cocktail.

Furthermore, this stunning hotel will also organize guided walking tours of the local neighborhood on a daily basis, helping you discover various 19th-century palaces and buildings in close proximity to where you will be staying. I think my work is done here; feel free to start packing!

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus