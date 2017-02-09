Meet The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9

The innovative people at Porsche Design have recently joined forces with Huawei to release the most unusual of products. The leading global provider of information and communications technology solutions has agreed to collaborate with the Porsche’s bespoke label to introduce the revolutionary Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9.

This limited-edition smartphone blends Porsche Design’s signature aesthetics with Huawei’s mobile engineering expertise and could be yours if you pre-order one for 1,395 €. Featuring seamless curved edges, a graphite finish and stylish black coloring, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 has a unique, intuitive user interface, and boasts sophistication, a revolutionary speed, an extensive battery life and a luxurious feel overall.

Porsche Design’s Huawei Mate 9 will allow users to benefit from spectacular photography and videography options thanks to the second generation Dual Lens camera, that was co-engineered by Leica. Boasting a 20-megapixel monochrome camera and a 12-megapixel color camera, this exclusive device is well equipped to capture yout best moments.

Thanks to the world’s newest processors, and longer battery life, this stylish device will keep you company and smiling for a long time, as the 4,000 mAh battery can handle every user’s power needs. The newest Android 7 is perfectly run on a combination of the Kirin 960 Chipset and 6GB RAM memory, with the 5.5-inch high-resolution display showing off crystal clear images. Oh, and there’s also an integrated 256GB flash memory, that should be enough for anything or anyone.

