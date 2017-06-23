Mazu Yachts Unveils Three Stylish Motor Yachts

The brilliant team at Mazu Yachts has revealed not one, not two, but three exciting new models, that will probably make you daydream about hitting the waves as soon as possible. Blending lean, muscular lines with bespoke details and premium materials, the 38 Soft Top, 38 Open, and 42 Walkaround are set to debut at the 2017 Cannes Yachting Festival in September – a bit late for summer cruises, but still totally worth the attention. At this renowned event, the Turkish yacht builder is going to display quite an impressive line-up of yachts, with these three vessels being just what you need for a little bit of excitement. But let’s take them one by one..

First, the 38 Soft Top shows off a military-inspired exterior and it’s set to serve as a stunning superyacht tender. Designer Halit Yukay went out of his way to make it welcoming by adding used multiple exquisite leathers and fabrics from Foglizzo on the inside, while mirrors create the wonderful illusion of more space. The design included indoor mood lighting from Italian supplier Cantalupi Lighting, while twin Volvo Penta IPS 400 engines allow this vessel to reach impressive speeds of up to 34 knots.

Next, the 38 Open looks quite different, with the cockpit featuring an alfresco dining area and a galley set for work in the cockpit. There’s another interior galley with a full team of Gaggenau appliances, all set to cater to the passenger’s every need. The same Volvo IPS 400 engines remain, this time working to achieve 45 knots.

Last but not least, the 42 Walkaround also comes with military-inspired influences, but its open bow and side passages make it the ultimate day boat. Social activities on-board include a large swim platform, sunbeds, a futuristic-looking helm, two lounges and a small table; this time, the Volvo IPS 600 engines will help the captain sail at 47 knots and cruise at 32 knots. Nothing but good news from Mazu Yachts!