Master & Dynamic’s Zero Halliburton Kit Will Keep You On The Move

The brilliant team at Master & Dynamic has recently joined forces with the well-known aluminum travel case manufacturer Zero Halliburton to develop the ultimate portable audio toolkit.

This all-new stylish package was specially designed for someone who’s always on the go, from home to the office or studio, and includes Master & Dynamic’s signature MH40 Over Ear or MH30 On Ear Headphones, with a matching metal Headphone Stand and a Boom Microphone, all in an exclusive Zero Halliburton case.

This is probably how 007 carries his headphones around town. In terms of specs, these impressive headphones feature a 3.5/6.3mm Gold-Plated Adapter, a 1.25mm Cable with Remote & Mic, 2.00mm Standard Cable, a Canvas Headphone Case and a Leather Cable Box as well.

Designed for decades of use, Master & Dynamic’s MH40 headphones are built using only the finest materials, with 45 mm Neodymium High-Performance Drivers and oxygen-free woven copper cables, to deliver nothing but the most incredible audiophile experiences.

These headphones also feature heavy grain premium cowhide on the headband’s exterior surface and the earcup insets, with soft lambskin on the headband interior and ear pads. Master & Dynamic’s Zero Halliburton Kit will be produced in a limited run of just 200 units, each of them priced at a cool $750. Would you want one?

