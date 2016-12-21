Marvel Before The Slim d’Hermès Pocket Vieux Gréement

The renowned French label Hermès always tries to impress us with new exquisite products, and their newest creation, a gorgeous, limited edition, pocket watch version of the company’s Slim d’Hermès, shouldn’t come as a surprise. This stunning pocket watch features an incredibly refined nautical engraving on the case back as well as a blue enamel dial with Philippe Apeloig–designed numerals, among many other interesting little details.

The limited edition watch was actually made of 18k white gold and comes with a 45 mm case that takes up to 55 hours to engrave. Once that engraving is completed, the case is dipped in ruthenium, which gives it a seducing dark gray anthracite appearance.

Once the case is completed, the dial is covered in white gold dial and sprinkled with blue enamel powder. The resulting deep blue color is just.. incredible, while a blue Hermès crocodile cord finishes everything off.

The superb pocket watch before you is powered by the caliber H1950, an automatic movement wound with a micro-rotor that has a 42-hour power reserve and “H” decorations across the plates and bridges. Hermès will produce this incredible timepiece in a limited series of just six units, each of them priced at a staggering $183,400.

