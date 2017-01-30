Marasi Business Bay Represents Dubai’s Latest Exclusive Offering

Marasi Business Bay is a new, interesting project from Dubai, set to be developed right in the heart of the city, on the landscape of the Dubai Canal. This residential project will include a 12-kilometers long waterside promenade, complemented by unlimited entertainment areas, courtesy of Dubai Properties, a subsidiary of Dubai Holdings, and many interesting amenities.

More than 1 billion AED will be supposedly spent on the development, with Finnish developers Admare brought in for this exciting project as well. Marasi Business Bay will feature 10 luxurious water homes, 2 floating restaurants, a lovely yacht club, and it will offer all kinds of water sports activities. You’re already thinking about purchase costs, right?

Admare has already started the production of the floating buildings in October 2016, with all of the manufacturing and outfittings to be completed in Finland and transported by sea to Dubai, where the entire complex will come to life pretty fast.

Marasi Business Bay is set to offer people from all over the globe unimaginable features and amenities; aside from fine abode and commercial offices, it’s planned to deliver much more than that. By 2020 everything will become a reality, and until then we’ll probably find out more details about this unique project.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus