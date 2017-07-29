Magnum of Cuvée Carbon Champagne by the House of Devavry

Champagne lovers will be excited to hear that the House of Devavry will allow a limited edition Magnum of Cuvée Carbon Champagne to leave their premises and excite their pallets with a very unique taste. Set to cost a cool $2,900, the 1.5 liter Carbon Champagne – a Grand and Premier Cru blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes – stands out of a crowd in the best of ways.

You see, strict French Law prohibits any changes to the shape of the glass champagne bottle, which in turn inspires winemakers to be creative. Alexandre Mea, a Formula 1 racing fan, required four years to transfer his carbon fiber knowledge from performance-oriented vehicles to champagne bottles. The first wines to receive the iconic carbon bottle treatment were 2005 and 2006 vintages.

But making carbon fiber bottle wraps is not a small feat. It takes each craftsman six days and 30 steps to create the packaging for each bottle, something reflected in the high price label of the Cuvée Carbon. If you want a champagne that’s even bigger or more impressive, you should know that the Magnum of Cuvée Carbon Champagne is actually available in three sizes – the Magnum before you, a 6-liter version called Methuselah that’s priced at $8,200, and the 15-liter Nebuchadnezzar, priced at a staggering $48,000.

Exclusivity always comes at a cost and its worth the effort, of course. The Saint Tropez shop sells only two items, the Carbon Champagne, and caviar – a delicious combination, one might say. There are plenty of reasons to visit that incredible location, but it would seem there is yet another one. Are you packing your bags right now?