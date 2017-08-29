Lumière Telluride Invites You To Enjoy Life in a Blissful Setting

Don’t be sad that the summer is almost over – the next months could be equally interesting and why not, even better. For instance, are you ready to experience effortless luxury in Colorado’s ski capital? You could start to pack your bags pretty soon and head out to the gorgeous Lumière Telluride hotel, where a personal valet is waiting to lead you to your very own suite, where a warm fire, already blazing in the cozy fireplace, will start off the experience of a lifetime.

Each and every suite on offer at this incredible retreat is personally decorated with original artworks, hardwood hickory floors, and hand-blown glass fixtures, with a few modern amenities making sure you’re still connected to the world. And what could be better, after a hard day of being cool on the slopes, than relaxing in your own private steam shower and deep-soaking tub?

Lumière Telluride also teases guests with a gourmet kitchen, a little bar that’s ideal as an après-ski setting or one of the outdoor soaking pools where you could relax all day long. Feel free to take a break from skiing and visit the historic mining town of Telluride, or simply plan your visit here around one of the popular festivals in the area, including the famous Telluride Film Festival, the wine festival, or the annual Blues and Brews Festival.

You might have different preferences and favorite seasons, but one thing’s for sure: no one will ever leave this place without a big smile on their faces. Don’t just take our word for it!