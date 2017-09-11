The Louvre Abu Dhabi is Getting Closer to its Grand Opening

Following more than 10 years of planning and construction, the incredible Louvre Abu Dhabi is finally nearing completion and we’re all excited! This extraordinary project will finally open its doors to the public on November 11th, 2017, allowing everyone to enjoy some of the world’s finest artworks, that bridge the gap between Eastern and Western art.

French architect Jean Nouvel is the man who imagined this architectural marvel, with 55 individual buildings, including 23 galleries, that will make this museum one of the most incredible places to visit in the UAE. Of course, the design itself was inspired by traditional Emirati architecture, with the centerpiece of this ambitious scheme being represented by a huge dome that appears to float above the entire museum.

This complex geometric structure also features 7,850 ‘stars’, repeated at various sizes and angles in eight different layers, that will create a wonderful effect as the scorching hot sun passes above; the light would be filtered through the perforations to create an effect referred to as the ‘rain of light’. The imposing dome is supported by four permanent, yet invisible, piers, each of them being exactly 110 meters apart. At night, the canopy would form thousands of stars, which remain visible from both inside and out.

Located on Saadiyat island, the Louvre Abu Dhabi offers numerous galleries and exhibitions, a children’s museum, a lovely auditorium, and a restaurant – all ready to welcome visitors in comfort and style. Visiting this place will take some patience and a seriously fit person, because there are just too many things to see.