Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Poinçon De Genève

French fashion house Louis Vuitton has just unveiled a new line of extraordinary Tambour watches, boasting an updated case design that was dubbed as the Tambour Moon. The most incredible piece from this new collection is called the Louis Vuitton Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon De Genève”, a spectacular timepiece which promises a wide range of personalization options.

Louis Vuitton’s Tambour case has always looked amazing, but it seems even more appealing in this new form. Finished in platinum, the 42.5mm case of the Louis Vuitton Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” could even handle 5o-meter deep diving sessions, while its concave sides and a quick-release system allow you to change straps with ease.

Designed and manufactured by La Fabrique du Temps, the hand-wound LV97 skeletonized movement inside this timepiece operates at 3Hz and benefits from an 80-hour power reserve. Louis Vuitton’s unique approach to branding can be easily noticed on the sides of the case, through the dial or on the caseback, but depending on your vivid imagination and budget, the French brand will gladly customize your timepiece as you wish.

The new Poinçon de Genève watch is a reminder that Louis Vuitton is not backing down as a player in the watchmaking world; it comes on a black alligator strap with a platinum buckle and it’s made to order – as such, the price tag is expected to keep in line with your desires.

