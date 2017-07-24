Louis Vuitton Popincourt Tote Adds Style To Any Outfit

Ever since Nicolas Ghesquiere has been named Louis Vuitton’s new creative director we’ve been constantly surprised with interesting and stylish designs, and the new monogram bags instantly come to mind. The first thing on the majority of the brand’s shoppers’ minds, coated canvas and a dash of attitude, these monogram bags now welcome a brand new sibling – the Louis Vuitton Popincourt Tote.

Blending Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram canvas with a tasteful colorful trim that will surely help you turn a lot of heads on the streets, the Popincourt comes in two sizes and it looks super stylish, with its off-centered front zip, but it’s also really casual, since it lacks any ornate finishes.

The two available sizes, PM and MM, differ in width and height by about an inch and a half each, yet they feature almost similar price tags. You will need $2,370 for the PM version or $2,640 for the MM, with either one of them available in a handful of trim colors – no overlap, which is why the color factor will most likely be decisive in your purchase decision.

The Popincourt tote also features a full zip top and a trim-tonal interior, with an optional shoulder strap being available as well, if you so desire. The rest is up to you and your wardrobe choices; if nothing else, owning this bag will add class and a fresh attitude to your collection of bags.