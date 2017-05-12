Louis Moinet’s Memoris Red Eclipse, now in Pink Gold

Unveiled at Baselworld last year in a super limited series, the Louis Moinet Memoris Red Eclipse is the automatic chronograph we’ve all been dreaming about. With all its complex mechanics visible on the dial and from the case back as well, this stunning timepiece can now be enjoyed in a richly engraved pink gold version, which seems even more appealing than the original version.

The Memoris Red Eclipse was specially designed to honor the creation of the mesmerizing Compteurs de Tierces, back in 1816, and the impressive astronomic observations of Louis Moinet himself, who came up with an innovative way of timing the passage of the stars with possibly the world’s first chronograph. This pink gold beauty is definitely a worthy tribute, looking absolutely amazing from any angle you admire it.

Powering up this new timekeeping wonder from Louis Moinet is the incredible caliber LM54 of the Memoris, developed and manufactured together with Concepto, in La Chaux-de-Fonds, with high grade finishing, fine polishing and sleek bevels. This impressive movement is housed within a lovely 46 mm 18k pink gold case, with beautiful hand-engravings and a domed sapphire crystal.

As you can see from these photos, the crown is adorned with a heraldic lily, a symbol of Royalty and also the logo of the iconic Swiss watchmaker. Backed up by a power reserve of 48 hours, the pink gold version of the Louis Moinet Memoris Red Eclipse is paired with an alligator strap, featuring an 18K gold folding buckle that’s also adorned with the brand’s lily logo. Please note that only 12 units of this beauty will be ever produced, priced at CHF 110,000 each.

