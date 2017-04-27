Limited Edition Audi R8 Audi Sport Unveiled in New York

Audi wanted to bring the excitement and emotion from the motorsport world into the production car territory, that’s why they came up with this new Audi R8 Audi Sport special edition. Designed to celebrate the launch of the ‘Audi Sport’ sub-brand, this special version of the R8 has been unveiled just a few days ago at the 2017 New York Auto Show, impressing everyone with its eye catching look.

Set to be available for order from May, the Audi R8 Audi Sport will be produced in a limited run of just 200 units, each of them featuring the special color theme before you, which includes silver, red, and black, the standard colors of the new Audi Sport line. But picky customers could also choose between other shades as well, although the side blades and side mirror casings will always come in a striking red shade.

Putting out a very special vibe, this stunning Audi R8 benefits from a titanium black front splitter, a new single frame grille and diffuser insert, and don’t forget about the trapezoidal tailpipe trims in glossy black. Some of you might have also noticed that this R8 rides on new 20″ forged aluminum rims, which finish off the ravishing exterior look.

On the inside, however, the future owners of this beauty will find illuminated sill trims and a limited number plate, as well as Nappa leather around the seats and door trims, with a black and express red color combo. There is also some contrast stitching, gloss carbon trim, and other neat features, with a few special buttons allowing the driver to control the exhaust flaps and the car’s performance mode.

Pricing has yet to be released, but expect it to cost more than the entry-level 2018 Audi R8.

