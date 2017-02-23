Let’s Check Out The Hublot Classic Fusion Italia Independent Collection

Let’s do it! The watchmaking expertise of Hublot blended with the limitless creativity of Italia Independent? That sounds like a magical mix, but sometimes reality may become even more impressive. This new project puts Hublot’s capacity for technical innovation to the service of the House of Rubinacci, resulting in a beautiful collection of special timepieces.

Two other collections have been born from the partnership between Hublot and Italia Independent, with this new line being based on the Classic Fusion model – an inspired choice, don’t you think? Lapo Elkann has been in charge of this exquisite collection, the same man who made bespoke designs and customization his signature – cars, boats, planes and even helicopters; you name it, he’s retouched it.

Lapo also applied this same expertise to the creations that he designs for Hublot and Italia Independent. The House of Rubinacci holds the most beautiful collection of fabrics in its archives, which is probably the best place to go looking for inspiration, and Hublot and Lapo Elkann focused on tartans for these new bespoke watches.

Not too bold nor too light, these pieces seem to match anyone or any taste. Technically, we’re dealing with the same 45 mm case, able to handle 50-meter deep waters and housing the HUB1143 calibre, automatic chronograph movement, and the satin finish and polished titanium, plus the 42 hours worth of backup power shouldn’t be ignored either. Enjoy!

