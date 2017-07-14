Leica’s TL2 Mirrorless Camera Will Get You into Photography

The brand new Leica TL2 is the latest addition to the German camera maker’s incredible line-up, a follow-up to the original TL and an improved entry-level shooter, ready to get anyone into photography.

Showing off the iconic red badge and a large touchscreen on the back, this camera looks quite stylish and packs an upgraded 24-megapixel APS-C sensor along with a faster processor, better autofocus, a more user-friendly interface, and a new electronic shutter.

Basically, this is the best starter tool out there, but we’re sure even professionals will appreciate this beauty, since it’s really practical and delivers the same impressive quality Leica is well known for.

The Leica TL2 brags about the ability to shoot 4K videos at up to 30fps, full HD at 60fps or 720p HD at 120fps. Furthermore, the camera’s ISO ranges from 50-50,000, and there are various T-type lenses available along with adaptors for screwing on other Leica system lenses. At the end of the day. the Leica TL2 is a serious contender and all other cameras from Sony and Fujifilm have serious reasons to feel doubtful.

For those of you really interested in this beauty, the Leica TL2s could be yours once you pay $1,950 and choose a body color – black or silver. The only thing that’s missing now is the perfect subject, but I’m sure the universe will give you the opportunity you were looking for.