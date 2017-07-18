Lavish Houston Home Built for Saudi Prince costs $20 Million

Found in a privileged residential area of Houston, Texas, this wonderful property was commissioned by Saudi Prince Abdulrahman bin Faisal back in the 1980s, and it’s now up on the market for a cool $20 million price-tag. Situated in River Oaks, the lavish estate before you also happens to be one of the most expensive homes ever listed for sale in the city, although it was completed back in 1986, in a period when the son of the late King Faisal was involved in the real-estate business in town.

Ten years ago the property was bought by Nijad and Zeina Fares, who restored it to its former glory and upgraded it with modern amenities and even more luxurious details. Covering 24,000 square feet worth of amazing living areas, this stunning estate brags about nine bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms and 4 half bathrooms, and separate staff quarters.

The house also features an indoor elevator, a wine room, and a glamorous dining room that will easily tease more than 40 people with some delicious treats. The lucky owners of this property will also get to enjoy a massive master suite, featuring a sitting room, an exercise room, a sauna, and steam room – I see no point in going outside, whatsoever.

On the other hand, you are more than invited to enjoy the outdoors, where water frontage on Buffalo Bayou, as well as a pool, a bar, a gazebo with a hibachi grill, an outdoor pizza oven and many other goodies are all waiting for that incredible event you had planned with your family and friends. If all else fails, the purchase costs of this home will have everyone feeling impressed.