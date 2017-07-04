Lamborghini Ad Personam Reveals a Unique Aventador S

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is always a great reason to be very excited, a place where true petrol heads can come together, drool over supercars and discuss about their favorite hobbies and passions. That’s why several automakers and the best tuning shops from all over the world usually show up at this iconic automotive event and display their most outrageous projects yet, including this Italian beauty.

Born from the Lamborghini Ad Personam program, this one-off Lamborghini Aventador S features a stunning matte Grigio Acheso exterior with matte orange accents, a glossy black carbon fiber roof, a new exhaust system that was also finished in matte black, and black wheels which cover orange brake calipers to make sure you are completely mesmerized by this ravishing look.

The two-tone color theme has made its way inside the cabin as well, where black Alcantara upholstery with orange accents can be seen on the sporty or the steering wheel. Contrast stitching, orange trim elements, and a special Opera Unica plate complete the exclusive touches of this unique Aventador.

Under the bonnet you will still find the powerful 6.5-liter V12 engine, developing 740 PS (544 kW) and 690 Nm (507 lb-ft) of torque, with a seven-speed transmission and an all-wheel-drive system working together to provide the proper thrills on the road and at the track. As a result, 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) is dealt with in 2.9 seconds and you can go all the way up to a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).

Besides this customized Aventador S, Lamborghini has also displayed at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed the limited edition Centenario and the Huracan Performante – nothing but excitement at this event, as we’ve mentioned earlier.