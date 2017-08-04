La Cantera Resort & Spa Awaits for you in San Antonio

Proudly sitting on 550 acres atop one of the highest points in San Antonio, the mesmerizing La Cantera Resort & Spa offers breathtaking 360-degree views over the blissful Texan landscape and a pure example of Southern hospitality, welcoming guests within a seducing atmosphere, that feels just like a luxurious home away from home.

Boasting seductive wide-open spaces, named after heroes, heroines and local legends, this place seems almost too good to be true, with a laid back Texas colonial style encouraging guests to sit back, relax and forget about all their worries. You can choose between 496 stunning guest rooms, casitas, and luxury suites at La Cantera, each of them featuring large soaking tubs, NEST luxury bath products, and a charming decor that’s beautifully mixed with modern amenities.

There are five pools on location, including a mesmerizing adult-only infinity edge pool with cabanas, and a special pool for kids with two waterslides. La Cantera also benefits from not one, not two, but 9 restaurants and bars that provide guests with the proper dining experiences and the ideal locations for a good chat and a smooth drink.

Menus vary from casual to gourmet, meaning that there’s something just about everyone here. And if you’re the more active type, you will probably want to see the San Antonio Missions, the Wine Country and the Famous Riverwalk in Downtown San Antonio, or play some golf, explore the nearby boutique stores and so on. You won’t get bored here, that’s for sure.