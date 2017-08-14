Kit Harington Net Worth

Kit Harington might not get everybody’s bells ringing. But what if I mention Jon Snow? Yeah, I thought so. Everybody knows him. He’s a rising English actor best known for HBO’s ubiquitous fantasy series Game of Thrones.

With his curly hair, good looks and near perfect acting skills, he has been stealing the fans’ hearts since he landed the role in 2011, when the series began. More than that, he’s widely perceived as one of the best actors in the series, which got him a lot of praise and recognition. His net worth so far rises to the cool sum of $12 million.

Early Life and Career

His real name is Christopher Catesby Harington and he was born on December 26, 1986 in Acton, London, to a playwright and a businessman. When he was 11, his family moved to Worcestershire and he went on to study at Chantry High School in Martley until 2003. Next, he attended Worcester Sixth Form College, where he took Drama and Theatre classes.

His interest in acting came when he was 14, after watching a production of Waiting for Godot. Shortly after, he performed in several school productions.

At 18, he moved back to London and attended the Central School of Speech and Drama. While there, he got to play the role of Albert in an adaptation of War Horse. The play got two Olivier Awards and brought Kit a lot of recognition.

What’s interesting is that before getting into acting, he wanted to become a journalist. He was thinking about acting as more of a hobby and not at all as a career.

Acting Career

After War Horse came Posh, his second play, a comedy about the upper-class men at Oxford University. Around the same time he also auditioned for the television series Game of Thrones, where he got his now famous role as Jon Snow. But don’t think it was that simple. After the audition he was required to grow his hair and a beard and skip… shampoo… for a while. You know. To make him look more bad-ass.

Nice career start, don’t you think? Especially when he makes $1.4 million per episode right now.

The complex story from Game of Thrones appealed to the public and the first season came out as a massive hit, so the series continued with a second season. Fast forward to today and we’re now watching the 7th season.

Besides Game of Thrones, Harington got involved in other projects as well. Worth mentioning are the horror movie Silent Hill: Revelation 3D (2012), a voice character in How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014), Testament of Youth also in 2014 and the historical adventure Pompeii (2014), in which he played Milo – his first major lead role in a film.

And wait for his next BBC miniseries, the historical drama Gunpowder.

Other Work

Apart from his work in the television and film industry, Harington expanded his endeavors to other types of entertainment.

In 2016 he starred in the first-person shooter video game Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. He plays the role of a major villain, the leader of the main hostile faction in the game.

Besides that, Kit has some endorsement deals going on and he’s also starring in product commercials. His latest one finds him behind the driving wheel of an Infiniti Q60 sports car. But even better, check the lovely pairs of legs that surround him in his commercials for the Jimmy Choo Man fragrance.

Houses and Cars

Harington and his lovely girlfriend Rose Leslie, whom he met on the filming set of Game of Thrones, just set up a home in the peaceful and quiet English countryside.

Their new home is a charming seven bedroom 15th century house and features a swimming pool, a tennis court and even its own… moat. I guess that the series got to their head a bit too much. The price they’ve paid for the property is a cool $2.3 million.

Before that, Harington used to live in a rented apartment in London.

So far, he seems to have a simple life, despite his rising success, without fancy cars or clothes. His main focus is acting.

Kit Harington Net worth Over Time

Although we don’t have too much information about his net worth evolution in time, we do know that right now each episode from Game of Thrones brings him around $1.4 million.

Other movies add a couple of millions to his pockets as well. For example, 2015’s Brimstone brought him $2 million.

Though he just started, his future looks promising, and his $12 million net worth of today will sky rocket for sure in the following years.

Last update: August 2017.