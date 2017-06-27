Kfar Shmaryahu Estate Could be Your Dream Home in Israel

If this is the first time you’ve heard of Kfar Shmaryahu, Israel, don’t worry, you’re probably not alone. An affluent suburb of Tel Aviv, Kfar Shmaryahu gets a perfect 10 score on the Israeli socio-economic scale, which probably says a lot about the select few who get to call this exclusive community home. In case you ever dreamed about moving to Israel, this residential area might be the best of the best, and this lavish residence is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Comprising a total of 11 bedrooms and covering 950 square meters (or about 10,226 square feet) of luxurious living areas, the mesmerizing property before you has been recently completed and it’s up for sale at a staggering $20,321,180. If that seems like a lot of money, that’s because it is.

Located in a quiet and discreet suburban area, just 15 minutes away from the center of Tel Aviv, this brand new property actually consists of two beautiful villas, which face each other, and a gorgeous Mediterranean garden that will make you smile all day long. The main villa spreads over 3 levels and includes 7 elegant bedrooms, decorated in a pure ArtDeco style, with no expense spared on the materials used, bespoke amenities or the charming decor elements.

Of course, the second villa is equally beautiful. Dedicated for your guests, this villa includes 4 bedrooms and it was designed to show off nothing but the highest level of finishing. High ceilings and large glass windows, cozy rooftop terraces overlooking the beautiful garden or the surrounding landscape, as well as an outdoor fitness room and kitchen/bar, complete with two lovely swimming pools are also part of this exquisite package. Would you pay over $20 million to move to Kfar Shmaryahu, Israel?

[jamesedition]