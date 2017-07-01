Kevin Hart Net Worth

Kevin Hart is an American actor, comedian and producer. He came into prominence as a stand-up comedian and has appeared in various blockbuster movies. With several stand-up albums released, he’s currently among the wealthiest comedians around.

Using humor as a way to cope with family troubles when he was a kid, he bettered his skill over the years and in 2015 he was named by Time Magazine one of the 100 most influential people in the world. The same year also brought him The MTV Comedic Genius Award.

After becoming the highest paid comedian in 2016 with $87.5 million in earnings, thus beating Jerry Seinfeld, his net worth today stands around the sum of $128 million.

Early Life

His full name is Kevin Darnell Hart and was born on July 6, 1979 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His mother raised him by herself since his father had a cocaine addiction and spent most of Kevin’s childhood in prison, making the kid’s life troublesome. Despite that, Kevin found a way to get over it. And the way was humor.

Soon after graduating high school, Kevin moved to New York and then to Brockton, Massachusetts. He began chasing a career in comedy, but in the beginning he made his living of of working as a shoe salesman.

In the beginning he performed in a variety of small comedy clubs, but people didn’t find him very funny. He was trying everything and he was trying to be everybody. That didn’t work, but help came from Keith Robinson, a veteran comedian, and under his guidance, Kevin’s stand-up career began to blossom.

Success followed and after winning several amateur stand-up performances, he began performing on a regular basis.

Stand-up Career

After finding his own style, Hart’s career began to take off and in 2006 he released his first stand-up album, titled I’m a Little Grown Man which further propelled him towards stardom in the comedy industry and made him one of the industry’s best young performers.

In 2008 he began his comedy tours, which turned out successful and grossed some big money. His second album, Seriously Funny, released in 2010, scored even higher but it wasn’t until 2011, when Laugh at My Pain turned Hart into one of comedy’s biggest stars.

The album’s tour grossed $15 million and was one of the top-selling and most successful comedy tours of the year.

Let Me Explain came in 2013 and in 2015 he performed a comedy world tour titled What Now? Tour which ended in the summer of 2016.

So what now? We can say Hart just began and there are no signs of him slowing down.

Acting, endorsements and other work

Letting aside his stand-up comedy career, let’s take a look at his other work.

In 2002 he had his television debut with guest appearances in the comedy show Undeclared and his film debut in Paper Soldiers. But what fitted him best were roles such as CJ in the Scary Movie franchise. He continued playing in films like Soul Plane, The 40-Year Old Virgin, Death at a Funeral and Little Fockers, which brought him a lot of praise for his performance as an actor.

You probably noticed the pattern. Comedy movies. Well, watching his face, do you really think he could play in anything serious without him starting laughing? I guess not.

Other titles he starred in include 2012’s The Five Year Engagement, 2014’s Ride Along and its sequel Ride Along 2 (2016), The Wedding Ringer and Get Hard, both in 2015 or lately The Secret Life of Pets in 2016 and the recently released Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, both of them with voice characters.

He also made guest appearances in television shows and lately you might have spotted him hosting various awards.

Endorsements? Yeah, brands such as Nike and Tommy John, Hyundai, Foot Locker and H&M (together with David Beckham). His fan base? Huge and growing.

Even more, Kevin Hart took up another project: writing his memoir, which is a honest account of his life up to this point and talks about the hardships and rejections he faced so far. You can find it under the title I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.

Houses and Cars

Kevin Hart lives in Tarzana, Los Angeles. Though we couldn’t find any information on how much the house costed him, we did find out that robbers broke into his home last year, while he was in Miami, and they stole $500,000 worth of valuables, so his house might be a little bit less valuable right now.

As for what he drives, Hart has a thing for Mercedes-Benz. He was seen driving an SLS AMG with a price tag of $300,000 and a G63 worth $150,000.

Kevin Hart Net Worth Over Time

While his debut was hard and slow, Kevin Hart now stands as the highest paid comedian in the world.

From being kicked out of the stage in the beginning of his career as a comedian, he got to having one of the top selling comedy tours in 2011, with $15 million in earnings for Laugh at My Pain.

Following that, in 2015 he made $28.5 million, but in 2016 he surpassed Jerry Seinfeld, earning a whooping $87.5 million, mainly from his What Now? Tour, making him the highest paid comedian in the world.

This year he already made $32.5 million and the expectations are high. His net worth will soon rise even more than the actual $128 million.