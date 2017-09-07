Keep An Eye On Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2017-18 Eyewear Collection

Some of you might have recognized Dutch model Luna Bijl by now, the very cute lady before you who fronts Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2017-18 eyewear campaign. Photographed by one and only Karl Lagerfeld, this beauty also shows off a few looks from the brand’s Fall-Winter 2017 Ready-to-Wear collection and spotted on the runway at the CHANEL AIRSPACE show, which remind us all that those warm sunny days might be over pretty soon.

But before we get into the cold season, let’s just focus on Chanel’s new eyewear creations. Luna Bijl wears a variety of cool styles in these photos, ranging from rectangular frames, circular sunglasses or aviator frames, with lovely metallic touches that are beautifully complemented by this black and white theme.

The Chanel Fall-Winter 2017-18 eyewear collection blends in the old with the new, refreshing the classics and surprising us with a few unexpected frame lines that will surely turn a lot of heads on the streets. Iridescent fabrics, double-bridged neo-aviators, lack nylon thread – this collection has everything you need to look cool, while the cold season approaches.

Modern and elegant, Chanel’s new eyewear pieces should be part of everyone woman’s everyday life and style. They’re minimalist, classy, and somewhat reminiscent of the days our parents used to play around the block. This collection brings back the values that have raised fashion standards around the world.