JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa is Every Traveler’s Dream

Nestled on the private Venetian island of Isola delle Rose, on almost 40 acres of pure bliss, the spectacular JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa offers a unique urban oasis experience, away from all the crowds and noise, yet extremely close to all the action in Venice. This magical resort is just 20 minutes away from St. Mark’s Square and it can be reached only via a complimentary boat ride that will be just the start of an incredible vacation in this unique part of the world.

In a city renowned for its charming canals, beautiful gondolas, and so many extraordinary landmarks, JW Marriott Venice stands out with its masterful details, world-class service and unique location. The private island in the southern lagoon of Venice where this stunning resort can be found was once occupied by a sanatorium, which took care of people’s mental health, and now this elegant seaside retreat will try to do the same, yet in very, very different conditions.

With 266 superb rooms and suites on offer, each and every one of them the work of the acclaimed Italian architect Matteo Thun, guests may experience a cool, modern vibe complemented by 21-st century touches and bespoke amenities, while the stunning views of Venice, the century-old park or the lagoon will be a real treat for your eyes.

Dopolavoro, the hotel’s Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant, will also be a highlight of your stay here, with Chef Giancarlo Perbellini aiming to tease your pallets with incredible dishes, in an elegant and historic setting. There’s also a lovely rooftop restaurant, an al-fresco dining option, and the all-day dining experience on offer at Cucina Daily Restaurant might keep you on this private island for ever and ever.

Speaking of reasons to stay, the resort’s breathtaking GOCO Spa will be the cherry on top of your stay at JW Marriott Venice, delivering a unique wellness journey, with eight treatment rooms, a heated indoor vitality pool, a modern gym, a hammam, a sauna and bio-sauna and if you want to swim outside, there’s also a gorgeous outdoor pool as well. So.. just a one way ticket to Venice, then?