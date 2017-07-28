Julio Iglesias Lists four Exclusive Lots in Indian Creek Village

The renowned Spanish singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias has decided to part with five parcels on the sought after Indian Creek Village, one of the wealthiest and most exclusive places on the planet – hit lots are the only ones adjacent to the waterfront and currently empty, so if you’re planning to build your dream home in one of the best areas of the Miami-Dade county, this might be a once-a-lifetime offering.

Julio Iglesias’ parcels are valued at an astonishing $150 million (together) and will allow future owners to enjoy 320,000 square feet that face west, with beautiful sunset views of the Biscayne Bay and 800 feet of water frontage.

The island boasts the prestigious Indian Creek Golf Course, for those of you looking to score a perfect game, but it also has its own professional police force and 24/7 armed boat patrol – that might get you feeling safer and more relaxed.

Home to celebrities, business moguls, sports figures and other prominent figures, Indian Creek represents the epitome of Miami luxury, so you can imagine what can be built on this outrageous property. By this time next year, we’re sure some luxurious homes will take over these exclusive parcels. Will you be one of those lucky owners?