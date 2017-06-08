Joseph Walsh Designs a Magical Watch Cabinet

Anyone of us would love nothing more than to capture those wonderful moments in time and relive them forever and ever. Irish furniture workshop Joseph Walsh Studio plans to help us do that with the spectacular ‘A Piece of Time‘ collection, that was on display in New York a few days ago, and includes a stunning towering watch cabinet and an intertwined bench that would look perfect in any watch aficionado’s house.

The Cork-based design studio showed off its superb concepts at the American Irish Historical Society’s Reveal exhibition, with the special ‘A Piece of Time’ watch cabinet getting most of the attention. Sculpted from fumed oak, with drawers carved from pear wood and detailed in suede, this bespoke cabinet is over two meters tall and will keep as many as 108 watches safe, inside separate pockets spread out over 11 levels.

This incredible cabinet contains an intricate bronze mechanism comprising more than 700 parts, competing with the inner workings of the watches within. Each of the 22 drawers fans out from the main body of the cabinet to reveal the individual compartments that hold your precious watches, and give you short glimpses of the marvelous internal bronze apparatus.

In the gallery below you could also see a gorgeous seat from Walsh’s Enignum collection, designed from ash wood with black leather upholstery, curving around the cabinet in an effort to help us daydream about the watches inside.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus