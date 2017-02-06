Jessica Alba Buys This Classy Beverly Hills Mansion

The uber sweet and super popular actress Jessica Alba has recently purchased a charming Hamptons-style mansion, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, after Black Swan producer Mike Medavoy has decided to part from it for a cool $9.9 million.

You can find this magnificent residence at 9540 Oak Pass Road, although we doubt anyone would let you in; but the wonderful, seven-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom mansion is impressive nonetheless. Featuring a detached, two-story guesthouse, this luxurious property sits on 1.85 acres of park-like grounds within the gated Beverly Post Office neighborhood.

Jessica Alba and her family will get to enjoy bright and wonderfully decorated interiors, with Ralph Lauren inspiring most of the decor ideas inside. Apart from the lovely living areas, the 8,829-square-feet home packs a media room, a library with a cozy fireplace, and maid’s quarters, and of course, the actress and her hubby will get to enjoy a stunning master suite, showing off a terrace, dual walk-in closets, and an elegant bathroom.

Also worth mentioning is the large pavilion outside, that comes with an outdoor kitchen and a barbecue, and the pool and spa, are definitely a real treat. It’s ture that this magnificent property might seem a bit minimalist to someone like Jessica Alba, who owns several luxurious properties, but it’s definitely a total wonder.

