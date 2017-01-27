Jane Fonda’s Beverly Hills Property Is Up For Sale

The moment Jane Fonda had a closer look at this magnificent mansion on Carla Ridge in Beverly Hills, she felt completely overwhelmed. That’s why she immediately wanted to but it, and the renowned actress and her partner, record producer Richard Perry, have been enjoying life within this stunning setting ever since.

But now they’ve decided to move on, and they’ve recently listed this gorgeous home for $13 million ($12,995,000, to be more exact); why would anyone want to sell this incredibly good looking residence is beyond us. Built back in 1961, the two-story structure is an eco-conscious estate that offers 7,100 square feet of luxurious living space, across four bedrooms and more.

Photovoltaic electric panels, thermal glass double-glazed UV windows with motorized shades, and bamboo floors make this home unique and considerate of the environment.

The sunlight-drenched home seems to be very welcoming from afar and includes an expansive foyer as well as a glass elevator inside. The main level features a sunken living room with a stacked stone fireplace, a dining room, a bar as well as an open-concept chef’s kitchen, with quartz countertops, a breakfast room, and a center island making this area an ideal location to enjoy breakfast.

The private terrace overlooking the backyard will inspire memorable conversations and allow the next owners of this beautiful property and their lucky guests to enjoy the sunset, while the butler takes care of their needs. A media room with a full bar and a gym, complemented by a solar-heated pool and a viewing pavilion with a fire pit in the backyard will probably help you charm everyone with your recent purchase.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus