Jake & Dinos Chapman Work on a Special Louis Vuitton Luggage Collection

Louis Vuitton has taken on a new challenge, a fresh project with British artist duo Jake & Dinos Chapman. The famous French label has asked the Chapman brothers to add their magical touch to a special collection of luggage, small leather goods, clothing pieces, and accessories for Spring 2017, and today we finally have the chance to look at the results.

Besides the obvious Louis Vuitton goodness, these exquisite pieces also show off some interesting wildlife illustrations, that have been described as “oneiric”, or dream-related, even though they look unbelievably realistic.

Delightfully dark and creative, the new collection is filled with these cool wildlife motifs, which can be found on all luggage pieces, even on these clear trunk style bags. Illustrations of zebras, giraffes, and elephants are visible throughout the line, but the classic LV monogram could not have missed from such an interesting collection.

The dark messenger bag, the LV tote bag and backpack are actually part of a limited edition three-piece runway collection, with all these items being already available for purchase at LV stores worldwide. All you have to do right now is to pick your favorite and enjoy it.

