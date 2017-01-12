Jaguar Took the Wraps off the 2018 Jaguar F-Type
The wonderful Jaguar F-Type has been refreshed for this new year, featuring even more technology right now, new exciting versions, and some well-appreciated design tweaks. It might seem like an odd decision to fiddle around with the successful recipe that is the F-Type, but the 2018 version of this beauty shows off sportier looks, with retouched bumpers, full LED headlights and many other upgrades.
Inside the cabin, the future owners of this new F-Type will get to enjoy some impressive touches, such as the company’s latest Touch Pro infotainment system, which will come as standard, featuring a high-resolution display, faster responses, real-time traffic info and much more.
Jaguar went on to include the new ReRun app with the car, co-developed with GoPro, an app that provide you with key performance data, in real-time, thanks to the video from a GoPro camera.
Compared to its predecessor, the 2018 Jaguar F-Type will also come with lightweight slimline seats, new chrome and aluminum trims inside, and revised interior color schemes, including a Sierra Tan leather option.
But what’s even more interesting is that Jaguar has also revealed a new 400 Sport Edition of the F-Type, that’s going to be produced in a limited run, for one year only. Powered by a 394hp (400PS) version of the supercharged 3.0-liter V6, backed up by an upgraded chassis, Super Performance brakes, Configurable Dynamics system and a set of dark satin gray 20″ alloys, this car will most likely offer the thrills we all desire.
There’s also an exciting R-Dynamic version up for the grabs, available with both the 335hp and 375hp version of the supercharged V6, not to mention the 567hp (575PS) V8 SVR model.