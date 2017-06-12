IWC Ingenieur Celebrates AMG’s 50th Anniversary in Style

There’s more than one way to rejoice and celebrate an accomplishment. Part of a limited series of only 250 pieces, the IWC Ingenieur Chronograph Sport Edition is a gorgeous timepiece meant to make any AMG fan happy. You see, Mercedes-AMG is celebrating 50 years of existence this year, half a century in which the performance division from Mercedes-Benz has been synonymous with outrageous engine expertise, automotive performance and unique driving experiences.

IWC Schaffhausen joined in on the celebration by unveiling a special limited edition from its Ingenieur family. With a 44 mm titanium case, an AR-coated sapphire crystal, a sapphire display back, and the ability to dive as deep as 120 meters, this sporty watch packs an inner case for magnetic field protection that’s reminiscent of a brake disc.

Movement is provided by the Swiss automatic IWC in-house caliber 89361, which comes with 38 jewels, 28,800 vph and an impressive power reserve of 68 hours. The flyback complication should be also mentioned, while a wonderful silvered dial with Arabic numerals and black luminous hands adds to the overall stylish vibe of the watch.

The IWC Ingenieur Chronograph Sport Edition aims to be the perfect match for your AMG vehicle, and it comes with a black leather strap with white contrast stitching and a steel deployant to help you adorn it on your wrist. The only thing left to do know right now is to contact IWC and AMG and get your hands on one of their marvelous automotive projects.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus