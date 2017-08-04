Italdesign’s ZEROUNO is Not Your Average Supercar

Some of you may not know this, but Italdesign Giugiaro has shaped the future of mobility worldwide since 1968. It is a detail worth mentioning because some people might believe that the ravishing ZEROUNO materialized out of thin air. The production-ready carbon fiber supercar before you is the company’s newest offering, produced in a very limited run of just 5 units and set to be completed by the end of the year.

The lucky owners of one of these beauties will also have the option to further customize their vehicles, to make them truly bespoke and unique, thanks to several optional packages on offer. A full carbon look or the race-only Corsa package will surely please everyone, as well as the handmade timepiece designed by skillful watchmaker Roger Dubuis that’s going to come with this beast.

Designed, engineered and produced by Italdesign, the all-new ZEROUNO packs a body and modular chassis that’s entirely shaped out of carbon fiber. It’s powered by a massive 5.2-litre V10, which promises an exciting soundtrack, as well as a breathtaking 0 to 62 mph time of just 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph.

With over 50 years of expertise and design, the renowned Italian company has taken this car’s aerodynamics to perfection, with innovative elements like the special nose of the car, called Y Duct, which directs all the air through a central intake, generating maximum downforce in the process.

Italdesign’s supercar also comes with a titanium exhaust, aluminum wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes, while on the inside, hand crafted carbon fiber takes over the door panels, dashboard and transmission tunnel. Riding on colored Pirelli P-Zero tires, this thing will be one hell of a ride.