ISA GT67 Yacht Concept Aims to Conquer the World
The acclaimed Italian shipyard ISA Yachts has just announced a range of three new yachts designed together with Enrico Gobbi’s Team For Design, the largest of them being the ISA GT67. Imagined as a worthy successor to the 66-metre Okto, this new 67-metre superyacht might set sail before the end of 2019 and it’s ready to impress each and every single one of us with a wide range of luxurious amenities.
Showing off a well-balanced and pure exterior, with sleek, strong lines and a slender silhouette, this superyacht will come with floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize both views and light, a touch-and-go helipad on the foredeck, a gym on the sundeck, and a gorgeous aft deck swimming pool, featuring a stunning U-shaped glass panel that will surely help you make a statement in any marina.
This spectacular vessel will be able to accommodate up to 12 guests within six cabins, with four doubles below decks and a panoramic VIP stateroom, while a fold-out superyacht balcony will set the owners apart from the rest of the passengers. The technical details are yet to be disclosed, but we do know a thing or two about the exquisite finishes inside this vessel.
ISA Yachts and Gobbi have thought of glossy wenge and ivory maple woodwork, combined with polished stainless steel elements for a nice visual effect. Feel free to assume that deep pockets and loaded bank accounts might take this beauty even further, making it an incredible yacht everyone would be talking about.