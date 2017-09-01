Introducing the Van Cleef & Arpels Le Secret Jewelry Collection

Every high jewelry collection imagined by Van Cleef & Arpels has been centered around a special theme, with the renowned French brand choosing a specific stone or an interesting source of inspiration for all its new creations. The latest example is the new Van Cleef & Arpels Le Secret collection, a spectacular mix of precious gems that’s all about mechanical visions, inspired by nature.

This collection represents a precious game of hide-and-seek, that’s so creative and alluring, and extremely technical at the same time. This clever effect required hundreds of hours of painstaking work to harmonize the cogs and hinges with the gemstones, without compromising on practicality, comfort, and solidity.

Of course, beauty doesn’t come cheap, and this exquisite collection has apparently cost the brand five years of dreams and imagination, but it was all worth it if you ask us. Comprising around 100 stunning pieces, Le Secret is also an extraordinary homage to the talent and skill of the master jewelers who crafted it.

It’s charming, it’s surprising and luxurious, and it follows the Van Cleef & Arpels’ longstanding tradition of creating jewelry symbols, turning them into talismans, memory keepsakes and personal treasures. Inspired by nature and lucky charms, Le Secret recalls a secret garden of jewels where flowers bloom, exotic trees grow, birds sing and butterflies flutter. Mother Nature is definitely the most talented designer..