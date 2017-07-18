Introducing the Sleek MAUNA KEA Yacht Concept

We’re pretty sure a lot of you know that Mauna Kea is the massive dormant volcano from Hawaii, but the brilliant designers from SuperYachtsMonaco have planned to give a new meaning to this name. They’ve recently teamed up with Roberto Curtó of RC Designs to imagine the stunning MAUNA KEA yacht concept, an eye catching 101-meter vessel that aims to satisfy anyone’s desire for global cruising, in utter comfort.

Key features include a stunning external central staircase, that allows direct access from the helipad to the bow, and two stairs at the back which descent gracefully on the sides of a lovely water slide that splashes down into the pool. Even the masters from the Italian shipyard Fincantieri Yachts will get involved into this project, if there’s any buyer interested to turn this vision of perfection into reality.

Mario Grasso of Navirex has also worked hard on this concept, designing the preliminary naval architecture for it, while the team at Roberto Curtó’s design studio has imagined the incredible lines and curves before you. Details regarding this stunning project are still scarce at the moment, but we’re sure that for the right amount of money, the future owners of this beauty may have their vessel completely personalized and custom made.

As such, any talk about purchase costs is probably useless right now, and the only thing that remains to be said about that is this: the sky is the limit, but budget limitations are a significant issue.