Introducing Breguet’s Marine Equation Marchante 5887

Founded back in 1775, the House of Breguet has been well known for its exquisite timepieces, balancing high-end watchmaking with harmony and contemporary cues with traditional styling in the most beautiful of ways. The new Breguet Marine Equation Marchante 5887 is just another example of excellence from the Swiss brand, a gorgeous timepiece which marks a new era for the iconic Marine collection.

Showing off a lovely 43.9 mm case, complemented by a magnificent guilloché gold dial, this new Breguet jewel hides a beautiful 60-second tourbillon with a titanium carriage at 5 o’clock, while a power reserve of 80 hours will keep this exciting mechanism in motion for more than 3 days. Visible through a sapphire caseback, the bridges of the self-winding Calibre 581DR were engraved with details of the Royal Louis vessel in the French Royal Navy, while the barrel comes with a lovely windrose motif.

The breathtaking decorations on this stunning watch could be admired for hours, with polished and satin-brushed surfaces for the central lugs, visible flanks on the caseband, and new finishes on crowns making sure the Marine Equation Marchante 5887 will have your full and undivided attention. Available in two unlimited editions, this precious timepiece will come with a dial that’s individually numbered and signed by Breguet.

Potential customers can get their hands on a charming 950 platinum version of this watch, with an elegant blue dial and a rhodium-plated movement for 224,500 EUR or $246,300, or a gorgeous rose gold version, with a silvered dial and an anthracite movement for 209,500 ($230,000). It might not be what most of us would call affordable, but since everything else seems to disappear in the background with this watch, it’s totally worth it!

