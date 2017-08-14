Infiniti Prototype 9 Concept Will Take Over Your Dreams

After releasing a few interesting teasers in these last couple of weeks, Infiniti has finally released a few official photos of the stunning Prototype 9 concept, that’s all set to be premiered at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Showing off an eye-catching design, this modern-day silver arrow has been inspired by classic racers, and will probably haunt your dreams from now on.

The ravishing minimalist exterior benefits from handcrafted aluminum body panels, an open cockpit, a small windscreen and exposed wheels with a lovely wire-mesh design. At the front, the massive grille makes a bold statement, although it might also interfere with some aerodynamic principles.

Despite the retro vibe of this concept, Infiniti’s Prototype 9 is a high-tech dream, with rumors talking about a powertrain based on the next-generation Nissan Leaf. The rear-mounted electric motor would be powered by a 30 kWh battery pack and it will develop 148 hp and 320 Nm of torque.

That’s not too impressive if you compare it to many other vehicles on the market, but considering that the vehicle weighs in at just 1,962 lbs (890 kg), it will do 0 to 60 mph in less than 5.5 seconds and achieve a limited top speed of 105 mph (168 km/h). I guess that’s more than enough to allow modern-time drivers to experience the same thrills as racing drivers from the golden years of motorsport.

Is this enough to make you look Infiniti’s way?