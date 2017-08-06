I Would Gladly Pay €7.5M for the Fascinating Wachsenburg Castle

Completed around the year 1,000 and found in Thuringia, Germany, the Wachsenburg Castle is definitely one of those properties many people around the world would dream about calling home. Comprising 16 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, among many other things, scattered across 43,475 square feet of incredible living areas, this is the place that will make anyone feel like royalty, spoiled and definitely special.

Currently on the market for a cool €7.5 million, this charming historic castle is looking for a new owner, who would like to live in one of the most beautiful privately owned castles in Germany. Sprechen Sie Deutsch?

This extraordinary property has been lovingly restored over the last couple of years and it even includes 35 car parking spaces within the castle grounds, so there’s plenty of space to have your friends or family over. The cultural monument also displays some very impressive outdoor areas, featuring natural stonework, manicured lawns and a 93-m deep castle fountain.

The structural condition of the entire building is very good, which is why the gorgeous castle complex before you is currently being used as the hotel, restaurant and museum. So you could probably look at this stunning place as an investment if you’d like to continue that business, or.. you could keep it all for yourselves if you really want to live in a historic castle.

