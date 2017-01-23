I-TRON and Attitude: Rossinavi’s new Incredible Yacht Concepts

Italian shipyard Rossinavi has designed two new luxury yacht concepts, called ‘I-TRON’ and ‘Attitude’, both of them grabbing our instant attention. The ‘I-TRON’ is particularly impressive, imagined by South Korean exterior-superyacht-designer Chulhun Park and Italian interior designer Francesca Romana Treleani to sail the Seven Seas, tron style.

Seen in the rendering below, this unique 42-meter vessel is ideal for clients with daring sense of adventure. It incorporates a sleek, light-weight hull and fuel efficient tanks., with an eye catching vivid blue curve line, extending from the bridge of the yacht to the bow, that will light up at night in the most beautiful way possible.

On the inside, the ‘I-TRON’ yacht concept shows off reflective accents, curved edges, illuminating materials and surfaces, as well as cut outs on the ceilings and bulkheads. There’s also a cool beach club on board, which brags about a fantastic private pool with a glass bottom, a lovely feature for any notable party or social event.

Attitude, on the other hand, was designed by Rossinavi in collaboration with Carlo Colombo and Paolo Colombo of the architectural Studio A++. This new superyacht concept features a striking exterior shape, with efficient movement dynamics and an elegant appearance as welcomed bonuses.

Designed with environmental considerations in mind, this sleek vessel is ideal for boating and sailing scenarios, where performance and style come together in harmony. One of the most striking features of Attitude is its semi-submerged beach club, which includes a teak-finished sunbathing area in front of a submerged swim platform. Which one do you like most?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus