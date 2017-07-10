Hublot’s Classic Fusion 45mm Fuente 20th Anniversary Edition

The most sought-after cigar in the world, Fuente Fuente Opus X, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and Hublot wanted to join in on the celebrations as well, coming up with three Hublot Classic Fusion 45mm Fuente 20th Anniversary Special Edition models for this unique occasion. Limited to a production of just 20 watches for each model, these bespoke pieces show off a lovely combination of high-tech materials and innovative production methods.

The first version of Hublot’s Fuente 20th Anniversary Special Edition watch comes with a satin-finished black ceramic 45-mm case and bezel cut from the same material. A stunning blue dial displays the cigar’s famous X decorating the rings, that’s complemented by red gold plated hands and indexes with a “20 Years” mention.

The back of the watch is home to a special engraving with an exclusive illustration of the Fuente family and the model’s limited edition series number. Everything is finished off with a chic black alligator strap, lined with rubber for greater grip and comfort.

The second unit from this wonderful limited edition shows off a brushed titanium case, engraved with a motif of tobacco leafs interlinking with the letter X. The dial will captivate your full and undivided attention thanks to its bright blue shade, that’s fading to a gray/brown on the edges, while a gray alligator strap with rubber lining completes the piece.

The third and last version of the Hublot Classic Fusion 45mm Fuente 20th Anniversary Special Edition watch comes in King Gold and features the same engravings as the titanium model. This exquisite timepiece also offers a beautiful contrast of colors, with a brown alligator strap adding to the appeal.

On the technical side, all three benefit from the impressive automatic HUB1112 calibre, which comes with a 42-hour power reserve. Please note that a case that serves as a humidor is also part of the offering, only to give you a sense of exclusivity and get you even more interested in the real thing.