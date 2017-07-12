Hublot Big Bang Unico Sapphire Usain Bolt for Only Watch

Usain Bolt and the popular Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot have joined forces once again to offer the Monegasque Association against Muscular Dystrophy a unique tribute, symbolizing their desire and ambition to see the strongest muscles, those of the fastest man on the planet, helping to support the weakest muscles, of those people afflicted by this unfortunate muscle-weakening disease.

Hublot has been working alongside Only Watch since 2005 to support the courage and determination of both the children suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy and future generations as well, and what better symbol to do this than Usain Bolt?

The three-time Olympic triple gold medalist and Hublot Ambassador has supported the creation of a unique transparent watch, an eye catching version of the Big Bang Unico made out of sapphire, that’s going to be auctioned off at Only Watch 2017 for this good cause.

Showing off a 45 mm case, the one-off Big Bang Unico Sapphire Usain Bolt watch showcases a lovely green and gold design, with a skeleton dial made from 3N 18K yellow gold, and a wonderful transparent strap, while a second strap, in yellow-gold calfskin and featuring the silhouette of the Jamaican flag, is also part of the offering.

The lucky winner of the auction for this ravishing timepiece will also get to meet & greet the fastest man in the world and they’ll receive a PUMA t-shirt, signed by Usain Bolt as well.

[hublot]