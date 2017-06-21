How Does The Lamborghini Huracan N-Largo Strike You?

The mean green machine in front of you is the ravishing Lamborghini Huracan N-Largo, recently unveiled by the skillful and world-renowned team at Novitec. There’s no denying it, the Lamborghini Huracan looks a bit restrained when it’s compared to other supercars released by the Italian automaker, and that’s exactly why Novitec has imagined this fresh N-Largo widebody kit, which turns the ten-cylinder supercar into an aggressive best.

The bespoke styling package widens the Huracan by 4.7 inches and makes room for larger alloys, measuring 20 inches in diameter and nine in width up front, while at the back you could even fit 21-inch wheels with 12.5 inches in width.

Available in Coupe or Spyder form, the N-Largo kit comprises a brand new front bumper which even reduces lift, vented front fenders, cinched-in rocket panels, as well as a new rear bumper with an integrated diffuser. According to Novitec, the ride height as been lowered by more than an inch, while a supercharger is set to unleash the kraken, taking the 5.2-liter V10 powerplant to an astonishing 860 hp, which is even more than the most powerful versions of the Lamborghini Aventador.

Inside, there are numerous carbon fiber trim elements to choose from and a wide array of options that can be added to your Lamborghini, while a few exhaust-system upgrades aim to deliver the proper soundtrack to match this striking exterior. And now the bad news: only eleven of these N-Largo body kits will be ever sold, so please hurry up!