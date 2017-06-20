Hit the Waves with the Sporty Omega 41

Technohull‘s newest project, Omega 41, is a sleek 45-foot vessel that was meant to be the ideal superyacht tender and chase-boat, while also showing off capabilities to travel long distances, in any kind of weather conditions. Although it looks (and it is) sporty and fast, this luxury mega RIB will also impress you with its elegance and amazing little details, which give a new meaning to cruising in style.

High-performance, seaworthiness, versatility and maneuverability are the key attributes of this project, which became the flagship of the Greek shipyard, for good reason. Some of the most acclaimed yacht builders around the world have already picked the Omega 41 as the preferred chase-boat for their units, especially because it has a smart design and a customizable layout. And since it’s able to cover a big distance, it might be also perfect for a short weekend cruise along the coast.

The Technohull Omega 41 shows off a two-step deep-V hull shape, thus promising a smooth ride over the waves at high speeds and even in bad weather conditions. Greek designer Alexandros Liaskovitis and his Milan-based studio were in charge of the deck layout, while the cockpit features a state-of-the-art electronic console supported by a central monitor, that will help you control all the devices on board.

Two wrap-around shockproof seats, solar panels, a spacious storage space and an extra-large sunbathing area should be more than enough to get anyone in the mood to relax, while the mobile kitchen, with a sink and burners, will make sure that your trip aboard the Omega 41 will not be too short. Several propulsion options are available, depending on customer desire, but rest assured, power and thrills will be always part of the package.